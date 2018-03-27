Bonds firmer as S&P Global ups growth expectations

South African government bonds were firmer at midday on Tuesday after ratings agency S&P Global upped expected growth in SA’s economy to 2% in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019.

The reaction in the bond market was relatively muted, however, as S&P made it clear growth needs to be substantially higher to push the country’s rating up.

Moody’s held the country’s rating unchanged last week and is the only major ratings agency that has the country’s debt rating at investment grade, after S&P and Fitch cut it to junk in 2017.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said local bonds have been rallying sharply on the back of the upside surprise from Moody’s review. "This mainly relates to the stable outlook, which was changed from negative."

Local bonds were also pricing in a possible interest-rate cut by the Reserve Bank on Wednesday.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 7.86% from 7.90% and the R207 at 6.615% from 6.635%. The rand was at R11.6692 to the dollar from R11.6229.

Globally, US bonds were treading water after utterances from a US Federal Reserve official, which was interpreted by the market as being dovish.

The Fed’s Loretta Mester, CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in a speech on monetary policy at Princeton University that she sees rising US rates in 2018 and 2019. However, she also felt the tariffs are increasing uncertainty.

The message she conveyed was that the gradual pace of rate increases means the Fed was not hiking rates at every meeting. However, the Fed had the ability to increase rates as needed, FxPro analysts said.

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.855% from 2.8476%. A hawkish stance by the Fed tends to support the dollar, and a more dovish stance keeps rises in bond yields in check, as prices remain stable.