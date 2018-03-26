Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton
26 March 2018 - 09:03
Steven Schultz, Momentum Investments chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day
He said it was “not very popular at the moment”.
“At their current stock levels, they are sold down and their commodity prices will remain robust and the case is still there for continued synchronised global growth and that can only benefit a company like BHP Billiton in the future,” he said.
