WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton

26 March 2018 - 09:03 Business Day TV
People walk through the foyer of the BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Steven Schultz, Momentum Investments chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day

He said it was “not very popular at the moment”.

“At their current stock levels, they are sold down and their commodity prices will remain robust and the case is still there for continued synchronised global growth and that can only benefit a company like BHP Billiton in the future,” he said.

Steven Schultz, Momentum Investments talks to Business Day TV about BHP Billiton, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

JSE losses mount in line with world markets

All the main underlying indices dropped, save for an index of leading gold stocks that profited from a higher gold price
2 days ago

Pallinghurst changes focus to shake off mediocre performance

The company’s Sedibelo stake will go, but coloured gemstones and manganese remain
4 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens, with platinums and banks leading the losses

Glencore added 2.2%, BHP 0.92%, Exxaro 2.5%, ArcelorMittal 3.03% and African Rainbow Minerals leapt 8.32%
9 days ago

JSE flat following choppy trade, amid weaker world markets

Initial positive sentiment on the JSE quickly petered out, with investors seemingly avoiding large bets ahead of this week’s risk events
6 days ago

China’s steel industry has undergone a structural change — or has it?

From making a loss for several years, China’s steel producers have turned strongly profitable, based, it would seem, on using higher quality ...
3 days ago

