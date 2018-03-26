Rand still basking in relief from Moody’s reprieve

The rand was trading at under R11.70 to the dollar on Monday morning, holding on to the weekend’s relief rally following Moody’s midnight reprieve of SA’s sovereign credit rating on Friday.

The rand was trading at R11.68 to the dollar, R14.46 to the euro and R16.55 to the pound at 6.30am on Monday.

Moody’s held SA’s credit rating above junk and changed its outlook from negative to stable — effectively giving the new administration under President Cyril Ramaphosa a year’s breathing space.

The global stock market slide sparked by US President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium import tariffs continued on Monday.

Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street where the Nasdaq index closed 2.4% lower and the S&P 500 index closed 2.1% lower on Friday.

South Africans invested in US stocks via Coreshares S&P 500 index tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) lost 4% last week as its price fell from R32.50 on Monday to close at R31.22 on Friday.

Mainland China’s Shanghai composite index was down 1.6%, the Shenzhen composite index was down 0.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.56% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Naspers, whose share price fell 9% from R3,458.84 on Tuesday to close at R3,150 on Friday, looks likely to slide further on Monday. Naspers tends to track its Chinese associate Tencent, which was down 0.5% to HK418 on Monday morning.

Fund manager Anchor said on February 26 that it expected to report on Monday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December nearly halved.

Anchor said its assets measured in rand declined due to the 10% strengthening of the rand to the dollar exchange rate in December, reducing the value of the 35% of its assets held directly offshore.

Randgold and Exploration, formerly part of Brett Kebble’s web of companies and now a cash shell, said on March 8 that it expected to report on Monday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-December would nearly double from the previous year’s 12c.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release four reports on Monday: January’s tourist accommodation at 10am; land transport at 11.30am; and food and beverage sales at 1pm. Stats SA is also releasing its annual tourism satellite account report for 2016 at 12pm.