Rand steady at firmer levels in weaker-dollar environment

The rand was firmer against the dollar at midday on Monday, as the dollar remained under pressure.

The rand benefited from Moody’s unchanged credit ratings announcement on Friday, but was unable to break through R11.60/$ after trading between R11.85 and R11.73 before the announcement.

TreasuryOne analysts said the rand could hit R11.51/$ in the short term, but a lot would depend on international developments.

The dollar had been losing ground against other major currencies, notably the yen, as a prolonged trade war could hit growth in the US and derail a nascent global recovery, analysts said.

Those concerns tended to benefit the yen, a popular destination during times of political or economic uncertainty, Dow Jones Newsires reported.

"As long as Washington and Beijing keep up their tit-for-tat trade war rhetoric and actions, safe-haven play is likely to drive the Japanese yen stronger," analysts from DBS wrote.

Investors were also growing concerned that the Trump administration was increasingly relying on advice from policy hawks and that there were fewer voices of reason with every staffing shake-up at the White House, said Commonwealth Foreign Exchange’s chief market analyst, Omer Esiner, in a note to clients.

At 11.31am the rand was at R11.6437 to the dollar from R11.6818, at R14.4418 to the euro from R14.4277 and at R16.5376 to the pound from R16.5226.

The euro was at $1.2403 from $1.2351.