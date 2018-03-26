MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on a stronger rand, but small caps cheer Moody’s decision

A firmer rand kept the JSE under pressure on Monday, with rand hedges and diversified miners suffering most, while the property index gained.

Small-cap stocks, which are mostly dependent on local economic conditions, were also firmer. Platinum miners felt the most pressure, with the index down more than 5%.

The rand has rallied since Moody’s decided to keep SA’s debt rating at investment grade on Friday, with the agency upgrading the outlook from negative to stable.

The all share came off its worst intraday levels shortly before the closing bell, as the Dow jumped 2% at its open, recovering some of last week’s losses.

Local banks and general retailers ended the day firmer, despite spending much of the day weaker.

The firmer Dow came after signals China and the US would seek to settle differences over trade through dialogue.

Globally there was still an ongoing correction to the bull market, partly due to fears over a global trade war, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen, adding there had been some improvement in the past year that boded well for local stocks.

"The historic dividend yield [in the past 12 months] of the all share index has risen to 3.05%, the highest in two years, which is attractive," he said.

The all share closed 0.41% lower at 56‚176.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.38%. The platinum index shed 5.3%‚ resources 1.4% and industrials 0.27%. Banks gained 0.61%‚ general retailers 0.35% and property 0.29%.

BHP slipped 2.04% to R228.95.

Sasol lost 2.43% to R387.37‚ on the firmer rand‚ and as Brent crude dropped just below $70 a barrel in late trade.

Anglo American Platinum closed 5.63% lower at R319.85.

British American Tobacco lost 1.39% to R647.25 and Richemont 0.92% to R105.17.

Nedbank gained 1.17% to R287.75 and FirstRand 0.8% to R69.30.

Construction group Murray & Roberts rocketed 45.54% to R14.03 after German investment group Aton said it intended to make a buyout offer at R15 a share.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 1.19% to 23‚813.92 points‚ while in Europe‚ the DAX was off 1.23%‚ the CAC 40 0.9% and the FTSE 100 0.55%.

At the same time gold had firmed 0.63% to $1‚355.50 an ounce and platinum 0.29% to $954.11. Brent crude was off 0.12% to $70.18 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.61% to 49‚973 points on Monday. The number of contracts traded was 25‚675 from Friday’s 23‚677.