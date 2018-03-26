JSE slightly weaker in cautious trade

The JSE opened slightly weaker on Monday in cautious trade, as the firmer rand supported banks and retailers, while rand hedges and miners were on the back foot.

Global developments affected sentiment to a large extent, following Moody’s expected decision on Friday to keep its credit rating on SA unchanged at Baa3, one level above junk. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Naspers was marginally higher, as the market still seemed to follow movements in Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers now owns 31.2%. Last week it sold a stake in Tencent for $9.8bn to further diversify activities away from Tencent into, among others, classified advertising and online food delivery.

The Dow closed 1.77% lower at 23,533.20 points on Friday, ending the worst week in more than two years on the fear of a global trade war, with the index recording an almost four-month closing low.

Banking stock were the worst hit, with substantial weakness also evident in computer hardware stocks, while gold stocks bucked the trend, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Asian markets opened weaker on Monday, but recovered later in choppy trade. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.72%, shrugging off a firmer yen, while the Hang Seng added 0.25%.

The JSE showed little reaction to the Moody’s announcement, while Moody’s upbeat statement supported the rand. But most was already priced in, as the rand only gained about 10c against the dollar after the announcement.

In its statement, Moody’s said the previous weakening of SA’s governing institutions would gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework. The recovery of the country’s institutions would, if sustained, gradually support a corresponding recovery in its economy, it said.

However, Moody’s warned that many significant uncertainties remained, if the government’s commitment to revive growth were to falter.

"A faltering commitment to revived growth and debt stabilisation could lead to SA’s credit rating outlook being dropped to negative again," said Momentum Investments analyst Sanisha Packirisamy.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.19% down at 56,298.50 points and the top 40 lost 0.34%. The gold index lost 2.08%, resources 1.70 and the platinum index 1.11%. General retailers rose 0.63%, banks 0.43%, property 0.31% and industrials 0.19%.

Anglo American slipped 1.43% to R273.19.

Sasol lost 1.92% to R389.39 on the firmer rand, as Brent crude held above $70 a barrel.

British American Tobacco lost 1.67% to R645.43 and Richemont 1.38% to R104.69.

FirstRand rebounded 0.92% to R69.38.

Construction group Murray & Roberts rocketed 46.15% to R14.15 after German investment group Aton said it intended to make a buyout offer at R15 per share.

Naspers was up 0.59% to R3,168.72.