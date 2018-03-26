JSE heads south on a stronger rand

The JSE headed south on Monday, with a stronger rand playing out negatively for big rand-hedge stocks.

The rand basked in the glow of Moody’s decision to leave SA’s debt rating at investment grade, touching R11.65/$ for the first time in about a month.

But banks and retailers were more muted, as were other domestic industrial stocks that would ordinarily benefit from SA keeping investment-grade status.

Unum Capital analyst Michael Porter said the markets had for the most part already discounted the decision by Moody’s, though changing its outlook on SA from negative to stable boosted the value of the rand and local bonds.

"So what effect will this have on our market? Well it [will] boost confidence and welcome more inflows into our local market — think SA Inc [locally focused stocks]."

Porter also said Reserve Bank was likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points when the monetary policy committee ended its three-day meeting on Wednesday, which would "further argue for more inflows into the local market and bond flows".

The all share was down 0.52% to 56,110.30 points at lunchtime, lagging other international markets for the most part, as the indices of top resources and industrial stocks fell in line with a stronger rand.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, in line with a recovery in most of the Asian stocks.

US stock futures were higher, suggesting that Wall Street would open higher on Monday, following sharp losses on Friday.

Global markets were still grappling to find their way around the brewing tension between the US and China regarding much-disputed import tariffs and their implications on the global economy.

Petrochemical company Sasol, which is sensitive to the rand-dollar exchange rate, was down 2.37% to R387.59. Anglo American Platinum lost 4.89% to R322.36, Impala Platinum 4.67% to R23.50 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.17% to R112.52.

British American Tobacco slipped 1.44% to R646.98 and Richemont 1.01% to R105.08.

Bidvest, which is one of the better proxies of the local economy, gained 1.84% to R222.02 but Imperial fell 1.07% to R240.35.

Reinet Investments was off 1.31% to R213.13 and Brait 4.33% to R34.65.

Crisis-hit Steinhoff rallied 8.41% to R3.35, off a very low base, and Lewis 2.45% to R41.

Murray and Roberts surged 48% to R14.30, after German investment group Aton said it intended to make a buyout offer at R15 per share.