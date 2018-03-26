JSE closes weaker on rand hedges, while banks rise in late comeback

The JSE started the week on a negative note, despite positive news on Friday, when Moody’s upgraded its outlook on South African debt to stable, from negative. Not even the possibility of an interest-rate cut later in the week provided market support.

The JSE traded lower for most of the day. A sharply higher opening on the Dow, amid reports that US and Chinese officials had started behind-the-scenes discussions to avert a global trade war, supported risk-on trade towards the close, benefiting local banking and property stocks.

Analysts said Moody’s announcement was largely priced in. First National Bank analyst John Loos said a rate cut on Wednesday, of 25 basis points, could be justified, on subdued inflation.

Although the all share has struggled in March, losing 3.8% to date, analysts say an interest-rate cut might encourage investors to consider greater exposure to equities.

"While a reduction in the prime interest rate is good for the economy, it isn’t great for local savers," Old Mutual Unit Trusts head Elize Botha said.

Old Mutual has predicted two interest-rate cuts this year. "Greater offshore presence protects local investors with a large exposure to the South African market against concentration risk," she said.

The all share has been battling to provide local investors with positive returns in 2018 as the firmer rand keeps the pressure on rand hedges. It is down 5.6% so far.

Rand hedges, such as British American Tobacco and Naspers, have traditionally driven the all share higher, but this has not been the case in 2018. A year ago the rand was trading at about R12.70 to the dollar and was last at about R11.65.

At the same time, local political risk has made investors cautious toward those shares with a predominantly local focus, despite banks and general retailers outperforming the overall market in 2018.

The historic dividend yield of the all share has risen to 3.05%, while the yield of the property index is up at 7.1%, close to its highest in almost six years. "These are attractive levels," Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said.

The all share closed 0.41% lower at 56,176.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.38%. The platinum index shed 5.3%, resources 1.4% and industrials 0.27%. Banks gained 0.61%, general retailers 0.35% and property 0.29%.

BHP slipped 2.04% to R228.95.

Sasol lost 2.43% to R387.37 on the firmer rand, and as Brent crude dropped just below $70 a barrel in late trade.

Anglo American Platinum closed 5.63% lower at R319.85.

British American Tobacco lost 1.39% to R647.25 and Richemont 0.92% to R105.17.

Nedbank gained 1.17% to R287.75 and FirstRand 0.8% to R69.30.

Redefine added 3.26% to R11.72 and Growthpoint 2.93% to R28.09. Resilient continued its slide, losing 5.97% to R52.18.

Construction group Murray & Roberts rocketed 45.54% to R14.03 after German investment group Aton said it intended to make a buyout offer at R15 per share.

Naspers was down 0.63% to R3,130.