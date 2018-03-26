Markets

Global trade tension puts JSE on track to hit worst monthly performance

The all-share index ended last week 2.92% lower to record its worst weekly performance in two months

26 March 2018 - 06:10 Maarten Mittner
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

If current trends continue, March is set to be the worst monthly performance for the JSE since June 2017.

The all share is down 3.29% so far in the month, surpassing February’s loss of 1.98%, which was in response to market concerns that US equities were overheating. The market recovery since then has been fragile.

The all share ended the week 2.92% lower, the worst weekly performance in two months. Overall, the all share is down 5.21% in 2018. It lost 4.77% in the first week of February as investor concern grew over whether US President Donald Trump’s tax cuts could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Since then, the Fed has indicated it will remain circumspect. However, worries over a possible trade war between China and the US have encouraged risk-off trade.

The Dow on Friday was set to record the poorest weekly performance since early February.

"Trump’s tariff plans have created uncertainty and put global stock markets under pressure," said deVere Group analyst Nigel Green.

Trump slapped up to $60bn in tariffs on annual Chinese imports on Thursday. China reacted shortly thereafter, imposing levies of $3bn on 128 US products.

March has been a difficult month for the big local stocks. Naspers is heading for the fourth consecutive month of losses, worsened by a global tech slump in the aftermath of the Facebook data scandal.

British American Tobacco has lost 20.8% so far in 2018, while the rout in the property sector showed few signs of abating. Benchmark Growthpoint has been the latest cas-ualty. The blue-chip company dropped more than 5% on Friday after Investec Bank said it intended buying back its Sandton head office from Growthpoint for R2.2bn.

The property index has lost 21% in 2018. The sector has also been hammered by an expected rise in bond yields, as well as central and eastern European markets retreating.

Local property stocks with exposure to the region have been affected. This includes Nepi Rockcastle, which has shed 40% in 2018.

Banks remain positive, with the index up 5.3% in 2018, mai-nly thanks to the recovery in Standard Bank. The company’s share price has gained 12% in 2018, outperforming rival FirstRand, which is up 2.23%.

At an average price-to-earnings ratio of 18, the All Share does not look like a bargain yet.

Franklin Templeton analysts said in a note that present valuations needed to be justified by upbeat results, but economic fundamentals in emerging markets remained sound.

The South African market’s performance has in fact been better than its emerging market peers following the swearing-in of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Franklin Templeton said.

Investors are grappling with the question of whether markets are not at a peak and if the news can get any better from here, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.

He said the view on company earnings was positive. "So the bull market can continue to move ahead as earnings continue to grow," he added.

mittnerm@bdlive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week down as Naspers falls

The property index suffered another sharp sell-off, losing 3.04%; the gold index rose 3.79%, food and drug retailers 0.48%, and general retailers ...
Markets
2 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Fund managers find cracks in bull case, Merrill survey reveals

Most panellists believe protectionism will lead to inflation with limited growth or to stagflation
Opinion
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as big guns drag market down, led by Naspers

Naspers loses 4.59%, BAT 4.88% and Resilient 4.58%; Steinhoff drops 12.96% to R3.09
Markets
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Global trade tension puts JSE on track to hit ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week down as Naspers ...
Markets
3.
US rate increase boosts rand
Markets
4.
Naspers counts cost of Trump's trade war in ...
Markets
5.
JSE slips in broad-based losses, but retailers ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week down as Naspers falls
Markets

Naspers counts cost of Trump's trade war in Tencent sale
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms in line with world markets, as retailers cheer inflation ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.