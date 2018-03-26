Futures fall, in line with JSE, as Dow recovers

South African futures were weaker on Monday, with the JSE also closing lower, while the Dow firmed. Major European markets were lower.

The JSE weakened in response to rand gains at the weekend, while the Dow was recovering from a sharp global stock sell-off last week. This followed continued concern over a global trade war, as well as pressure on tech stocks.

Dow gains on Monday were due to a relief rally, on signs the US and China would begin discussions over better access to the Chinese market, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Local focus is on Wednesday’s Reserve Bank announcement, with the monetary policy committee widely expected to cut interest rates. Consensus is for a 25 basis-point drop in the repo rate.

Tuesday sees the release of quarterly employment statistics for the first quarter.

The all share closed 0.41% lower at 56‚176.40 points and the top 40 dropped 0.38%. The platinum index shed 5.3%‚ resources 1.4% and industrials 0.27%. Banks gained 0.61%‚ general retailers 0.35% and property 0.29%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 1.19% to 23,813.92 points, while in Europe, the DAX was off 1.23%, the CAC 40 0.9% and the FTSE 100 0.55%.

At the same time gold had firmed 0.63% to $1,355.50 an ounce and platinum 0.29% to $954.11. Brent crude was off 0.12% to $70.18 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.61% to 49,973 points on Monday. The number of contracts traded was 25,675 from Friday’s 23,677.