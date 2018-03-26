Bonds stable at three-year high, as focus shifts to Reserve Bank

South African government bonds held onto their gains shortly before noon on Monday, tracking the stable rand, as focus shifted to the Reserve Bank.

The rand and bonds have rallied since Friday, when Moody’s held SA’s credit rating above junk and changed its outlook from negative to stable.

The agency acknowledged the positive momentum created under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There were reports that the Treasury was considering giving up some equity in underperforming state-owned enterprises and this, coupled with other growth supportive measures, should see short-term support for bonds remain intact, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Now the focus shifts to the Reserve Bank, which is widely expected to cut interest rates when the monetary policy committee meets on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the committee to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 7.89% from 7.98% and the R207 at 6.62% from 6.67%.

The rand was at R11.6437 to the dollar from R11.6818.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was at 2.8504% in early trade from 2.8156%.