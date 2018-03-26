Bonds remain firmer ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision this week

South African government bonds held onto their better levels on Monday afternoon ahead of a possible interest-rate cut by the Reserve Bank later in the week.

The benchmark R186 broke through 8% on Friday following Moody’s credit-rating announcement. The all-bond index has returned 8% in 2018.

The Reserve Bank will announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday. A reduction in rates may follow the recent release of lower consumer inflation data, which could benefit local bonds.

First National Bank property analyst John Loos said expectations for a 25 basis-points rate cut was justified owing to the inflation data.

The expected cut, however, was expected to be a "once-off" in 2018, implying just a minor direct effect in terms of lowering monthly repayments on household debt. However, it could have a more significant effect due to its potential to drive further improvement in consumer and mortgage lender sentiment, he said.

The consumer price index (CPI) for February came in at a lower 4%, within the lower half of the Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 7.90% from 7.98% and the R207 at 6.635% from 6.67%.

The rand was at R11.671 to the dollar from R11.6818.

US bond yields were trending higher on a weaker dollar, as uncertainty about the fall-out from President Donald Trump’s higher tariff announcements and China’s retaliation, kept investors cautious.

The biggest risk to the dollar was China’s reducing or scaling back purchases of US treasuries, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

China holds $1.1168-trillion in US debt as of January, or about 18.7% of all foreign holdings of US bonds. "The US cannot afford to lose its biggest purchaser, when it is currently expanding its budget deficit," Sayed said.

The yield on the US 10-year was last at 2.8449% from 2.8156%.