Bonds rally to best levels since early 2015

Moody’s is the only major ratings agency that has the country’s debt rating at investment grade, after S&P Global ratings and Fitch cut it to junk in 2017.

Now, the focus shifts to the Reserve Bank, which is widely expected to reduce the repurchase rates when the monetary policy committee meets on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the committee to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, a scenario that favours local bonds.

The positive local developments have so far shielded local bonds and the rand against the brewing trade war between the US and China.

At 9.06am, the R186 was bid at 7.84% from 7.98% and the R207 at 6.59% from 6.67%.

The rand was at R11.6390/$ from R11.6818/$.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was at 2.8413% in early trade from 2.8156%.