Bonds rally to best levels since early 2015

26 March 2018 - 09:42 Andries Mahlangu
South African government bonds were a lot firmer on Monday morning, after Moody’s Investors Service opted to grant SA stay of execution.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 7.84% in early trade, the lowest level since early 2015, implying the reduced cost of borrowing for government.

"The main outcome from the rating review is that any WGBI [world government bond index] exit is now off the cards for the next 12-18 months, provided nothing materially negative occurs," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said.

Moody’s held SA’s credit rating above junk and changed its outlook from negative to stable, acknowledging the positive momentum created under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Moody’s is the only major ratings agency that has the country’s debt rating at investment grade, after S&P Global ratings and Fitch cut it to junk in 2017.

Now, the focus shifts to the Reserve Bank, which is widely expected to reduce the repurchase rates when the monetary policy committee meets on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the committee to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, a scenario that favours local bonds.

The positive local developments have so far shielded local bonds and the rand against the brewing trade war between the US and China.

At 9.06am, the R186 was bid at 7.84% from 7.98% and the R207 at 6.59% from 6.67%.

The rand was at R11.6390/$ from R11.6818/$.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was at 2.8413% in early trade from 2.8156%.

SA ‘must not waste’ Moody’s reprieve

The ratings agency credits the Ramaphosa administration, while business organisations welcome the decision
Economy
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank caution may yet prevail

As the Bank’s monetary policy committee begins its meeting, SA has not only escaped being junked by Moody’s but has also, unexpectedly, ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

