WATCH: Stock pick — Anglo American

23 March 2018 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Craig Pheiffer from Absa chose Anglo American as his stock pick of the day.

He said that since the “dark days” of 2015-16 the company had managed to improve its operational efficiencies and had removed a lot of unnecessary costs from the business, although the company had not re-invented itself.

“Anglo looks cheap in comparison to its global peers trading at a PE [price-earnings ratio] of less than 10, dividends being restored and sitting at just under R300. It’s a good buy,” said Pheiffer.

