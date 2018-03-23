Markets

Rand holds onto gains ahead of Moody’s announcement

23 March 2018 - 15:21 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand held onto its gains against major global currencies on Friday afternoon, with the market waiting for a statement from ratings agency Moody’s.

Most analysts believe Moody’s — the sole agency to keep SA’s sovereign credit rating above junk status — will not downgrade SA further. The tone and commentary from Moody’s will be closely watched, amid expectation that it could be a temporary reprieve.

Gold and platinum prices were higher, which is generally rand-supportive, as investors sought safe-haven assets and as the dollar came under pressure.

Concerns about a trade war between the US and China have led to broad declines on global equity markets. "Understandably‚ the prospect of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies is not particularly desirable for investors‚" said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.7631 to the dollar from R11.8493, R14.5133 to the euro from R14.5849, and at R16.6266 to the pound from R16.7047. The euro was at $1.2338 from $1.2306.

SA on tenterhooks as Moody’s prepares to issue a reprieve or drop the axe

South Africans will know by midnight whether or not the country has entered the downward spiral of an across-the-board junk rating of government debt
Economy
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US rate increase boosts rand
Markets
2.
Naspers counts cost of Trump's trade war in ...
Markets
3.
Trade war fears send stocks retreating
Markets
4.
JSE opens lower as Naspers plummets further
Markets
5.
Fund managers — never mind the stocks, mine the ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds stable despite risk-off trade
Markets

Rand firms despite Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and impending decision by ...
Markets

SA on tenterhooks as Moody’s prepares to issue a reprieve or drop the axe
Economy

Chaos in Eastern Cape PEC on agenda at ANC meeting of top brass
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.