Oil takes heart from talk of production-cut extension

London — Oil prices rose on Friday after the Saudi energy minister said Opec would need to keep co-ordinating supply cuts with non-member countries including Russia into 2019.

The rise in oil defied global stock markets, which slumped on the concern about a trade stand-off between the US and China. Gold, seen as a safe haven, hit a two-week high.

US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60bn of imports from China, while China unveiled plans on Friday to impose tariffs on up to $3bn of US imports.

Brent crude futures were at $69.18 a barrel at 9.18am GMT, up 27c on the day but off a session high of $70.

For the week, Brent was up about 4.5%, its strongest showing since October last year.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.67 a barrel, up 37c. On the week, WTI was up about 3.7%.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that Opec members would need to continue co-ordinating with Russia and other non-Opec oil-producing countries on supply curbs in 2019 to reduce global oil inventories.

Since January 2017, oil cartel Opec, of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, as well as a group of non-Opec countries led by Russia, have curbed output by 1.8-million barrels per day to counteract surging US production.

Although analysts said the stand-off between the US and China could hit oil markets, for now most said demand looked healthy.

"Geopolitical tensions are coming to the front. But global balances are relatively tight at the moment. That’s enough to amplify relatively small factors," said Andrew Wilson, head of energy research at BRS Brokers.

Morgan Stanley also cited an expected pick-up in seasonal demand in the coming months.

"We are only three-four weeks away from peak refinery maintenance, after which crude and product demand should accelerate.… Global inventories are already at the bottom end of the five-year range," the US bank said.

"There are sufficient reasons to expect oil prices to strengthen further from here, and we stick with our [Brent] $75 a barrel call for [the third quarter]," Morgan Stanley said.

