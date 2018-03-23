Oil rises after Saudi says cuts could be extended into 2019

Singapore — Oil prices jumped more than 1% on Friday, pushed up by Saudi plans for the production cuts led by Opec and Russia that were introduced in 2017 to be extended into 2019 in order to tighten the market.

The rise in oil prices defied global stock markets, which slumped due to concern about a trade stand-off between the US and China. But gold, seen as a safe-haven in times of economic turmoil, rallied to a two-week high on Friday.

US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60bn of imports from China, while China unveiled plans on Friday to impose tariffs on up to $3bn of US imports.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.99 a barrel at 4.05am GMT, up 69c, or 1.1%, from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $69.54 a barrel, up 63c, or 0.9%. For the week, Brent was set for a gain of about 5%, its strongest showing since July last year, while WTI was up about 4.3%.

The driver for crude futures was a statement by Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who said on Thursday that Opec members would need to continue coordinating with Russia and other non-Opec oil-producing countries on supply curbs in 2019 to reduce global oil inventories.

Oil cartel Opec, of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, as well as a group of non-Opec countries led by Russia, struck an agreement in January 2017 to remove 1.8-million barrels a day from markets to end oversupply.

The pact is set to expire at the end of this year, but Saudi Arabia seems to be pushing for an extension.

"We still have some time to go before we bring inventories down to the level we consider normal and we will identify that by mid-year when we meet in Vienna," Falih told Reuters in Washington.

"And then we will hopefully by year-end identify the mechanism by which we will work in 2019."

Although analysts said the stand-off between the US and China could also hit oil markets, for now most said demand looked healthy.

Morgan Stanley also cited a pick-up in seasonal demand in the coming month and geopolitical risk as potential supports for oil prices.

"We are only three to four weeks away from peak refinery maintenance, after which crude and product demand should accelerate.… Global inventories are already at the bottom end of the five-year range. With the inventory cushion largely gone, oil prices will likely be more sensitive to geopolitical risk factors," the US bank said.

"There are sufficient reasons to expect oil prices to strengthen further from here, and we stick with our [Brent] $75 per barrel call for [the third quarter]," Morgan Stanley said.

Reuters