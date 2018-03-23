JSE slips in broad-based losses, but retailers and gold miners stay positive

The JSE fell on Friday afternoon, in risk-off trade on global markets, concluding yet another disappointing week for the local bourse.

Fears of escalating trade conflict between the US and China continues to dampen sentiment, with the latest tariff move by the US rattling Asian and European markets on Friday.

The rand was, however, generally firmer on a weaker dollar, providing some support for banks, which ended flat. Local miners gained as investors piled into safe-haven assets.

Property stocks were under pressure amid rising US bond yields. Retailers, however, had a good week, with the general retailers index firming 2.02%. They benefited from better-than-expected inflation numbers earlier in the week, which have bolstered chances the Reserve Bank will cut interest rates next week.

Sentiment towards the retail sector was also improved by a High Court ruling in favour of Truworths, Mr Price and Foschini, that stated proof of income was not a requirement in the issuing of store credit.

Market heavyweight Naspers continued its decline on Friday, ending the week 7.57% lower. Naspers slumped on Thursday when it announced that management would sell 190-million of its shares in Tencent, dropping its holding to 31.2% of the Chinese internet group’s share capital.

It tracked further losses in Tencent on Friday, with the Hong Kong listed company off a further 4.4%.

The all share lost 1.43% to 56,405.6 points and the top 40 1.51%. The all share fell 2.92% for the week. Property stocks slumped 3.04%, industrials 1.94%, and financials 1.19%. General retailers added 0.32%, food and drug retailers 0.48%, and gold miners 3.79%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco added 3.01% to R656.40 while Richemont fell 1.23% to R106.15.

AngloGold Ashanti firmed 5.67% to R115.01 and Gold Fields 4.06% to R48.43.

Old Mutual retreated 3.62% to R39.95.

Vodacom slipped 2.83% to R150.29 and MTN 2.67% to R119.

Naspers slumped 4.55% to R3,150.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.37% to 24,046.13 points, while European markets were weaker. The DAX 30 had fallen 1.35%, the CAC 40 1.21% and the FTSE 100 0.32%.

At the same time, gold was up 1.32% to $1,346.11 an ounce while platinum was flat at $951.40. Brent crude was up 1.88% to $70.08.