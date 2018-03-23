JSE opens lower as Naspers plummets further
The JSE opened weaker on Friday as Naspers lost ground amid questions about why the market heavyweight had decided to sell a portion of its holding in Tencent and invest it in new ventures.
Losses were broad-based, with property under renewed pressure as Growthpoint retreated. Gold shares rose on a firmer metal price.
The gold price added 1.05% to $1,342.44/oz.
Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third, provides the major support for Naspers’s share growth, while the group’s other interests are still regarded as being in a development phase, showing little if any profit at present.
Naspers now intends to use the proceeds of the sale, which have been calculated to be about R125bn, on further investments. Shareholders have instead been clamouring for a share buyback, or the payment of higher dividends to reduce the discount in value between that of the Tencent interest and the overall company.
Naspers is now down 8.6% for the year. The high-flying stock climbed 71.34% in 2017.
Sentiment was further affected by a sharp drop in tech stocks on the Dow, as Facebook fell amid the sale-of-data controversy, at the same time that Tencent reported quarterly numbers earlier in the week, which missed some targets.
Tencent shares fell nearly 5% on the Hang Seng, as concern about an escalating trade war between the US and China spooked the market.
President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday, which will target up to $60bn in Chinese goods with tariffs. "But there has been a consultation period, giving China time to respond, which could reduce the risk of immediate retaliation from Beijing," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.
The Dow closed 2.93% lower at 23,957.89 points on Thursday. Asian markets tracked weaker US markets, with the Nikkei 225 shedding 4.51% and the Hang Seng down 3.08%.
At 9.32am the all share was 1.09% lower at 56,601 points and the top 40 dropped 1.11%. The property index shed 2.28%, industrials 1.4%, financials 0.90% and banks 0.53%. The gold index rose 3.96% and general retailers 0.26%.
Naspers shed 3.03% to R3,200.
Anglo American lost 0.91% to R280.03.
Gold Fields rocketed 4.58% to R48.67.
Old Mutual dropped 1.11% to R40.99.
Steinhoff was down a further 0.97% to R3.06.
Growthpoint lost 5.38% to R27.26 after Investec Bank said it intended buying back its Sandton head office from Growthpoint for R2.2bn.
Resilient fell 2.52% to R56, Fortress B 1.97% to R12.95 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.55% to R128.54.
