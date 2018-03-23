JSE losses mount in line with world markets

The JSE fell sharply for a second straight session on Friday, leaving the all share at its weakest level since early February.

The concern about a trade war between the US and China rattled global equities, while traditional safe-haven assets benefited from the risk-off trade.

The all share was down a hefty 1.59% to 56,315.70 points at lunchtime, as the top 40 tumbled 1.7%.

All the main underlying indices dropped, save for an index of leading gold stocks that profited from a higher gold price.

The rand stood its ground though, helping to limit losses in banks and other domestic industrial stocks.

The rand tends to be sensitive to shifts in global sentiment, but this time held steady on the day at about R11.80/$ and was much stronger compared with lows of R12.11/$ at the start of the week.

There is a groundswell of optimism that SA will dodge a sovereign credit rating downgrade when Moody’s releases results its long awaited reviews on Friday night — a development that helps explain the relative strength in the local currency.

Moody’s is the only one of the big ratings agencies to still rate SA one notch above junk, after S&P Global and Fitch pulled the trigger on the ratings in 2017.

Europe’s leading markets were sharply lower at midday, following their counterparts in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 4.51% by the close. Part of the losses came as a result of a stronger yen.

"Understandably, the prospect of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies is not particularly desirable for investors," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"The global economy is finally starting the tick along nicely after a decade of efforts to repair the damage of the global financial crisis and the issues that followed and now we’re potentially having to deal with an entirely self-inflicted and avoidable problem." On Thursday‚ US President Donald Trump announced plans to slap tariffs of up to $60bn on China’s imports‚ triggering an opening shot of counter measures from China.

Media and internet group Naspers shed 2.97% to R3,202.02 but British American Tobacco recovered 2.27% to R651.69.

BHP gave up 2.08% to R228.50, Anglo American 3.23% to R273.49 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.07% to R293.70. But AngloGold Ashanti gained 2.27% to R111.31 and Gold Fields 2.17% to R47.55.

Leading telecom shares were not spared in the sell-off, with Vodacom losing 2.49% to R150.82 and MTN Group 3.2% to R118.35.

Old Mutual surrendered 2.82% to R40.28 and Rand Merchant Holdings 1.76% to R41.90.

Growthpoint Properties lost 5.76% to R27.15 and Redefine Properties 2.51% to R11.26.