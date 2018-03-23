Futures lower on unsettled global markets as trade war fears escalate

South African futures were lower on Friday, as the JSE all share closed lower for the second consecutive session, on a weaker performance from Naspers.

Trading volumes were large at R28.8bn from an average daily R20bn.

The Dow was marginally higher after the JSE’s close.

The all share closed 1.43% lower at 56,405.60 points, and the top 40 lost 1.51%. The property index lost 3.04%, industrials 1.94%, financials 1.19% and the platinum index 0.49%. The gold index rose 3.79%, food and drug retailers 0.48% and general retailers 0.32%.

US stocks were set to come under pressure again with investors unnerved by the prospect of a global trade war, as China fired its first retaliatory salvo against tariffs of up to $60bn announced by President Donald Trump’s administration, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Investors sought shelter in gold and the yen, which was trading at its highest levels since the US presidential election in 2016, after one of the worst days for Wall Street in weeks.

Major indices had their biggest one-day drop since February 8 on Thursday. The Dow slid 2.9%, and is now 10% below the record high hit earlier in 2018. The S&P 500 turned negative for the year, tumbling 2.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.4%.

The Cboe Volatility Index jumped 31% to 23.35 — back above its long-term average of 20.

Furious over the Trump administration's plans to impose tariffs on $60bn worth of Chinese imports, China's commerce ministry fired back with tariffs against US goods valued at $3bn. The Chinese move includes an initial 15% levied on fruit, nuts, wine and stainless steel pipes.

But China stopped short of penalties on the biggest salvos in a potential trade war, leaving off soybeans, sorghum and Boeing aircraft, indicating Beijing may be looking for leverage in any negotiations with the US, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 1.15% to 50,228 points on Friday, ending the week 3.28% lower. The number of contracts traded was 23,677 from Thursday’s 32,776.