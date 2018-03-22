Rand steady after gains on Fed’s less hawkish stance

The rand was steady at midday on Thursday after the dollar failed to react measurably to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to lift interest rates on Wednesday.

The Fed’s new band of US interest rates varies between 1.5% and 1.75%, and is still relatively low by historical standards. A more bullish stance by the Fed would have supported the dollar more. A stronger dollar is usually negative for the rand.

"Fed chair Jerome Powell’s noticeable caution during his conference and statement on how there was no clear indication in data of an accelerating inflation, encouraged investors to attack the dollar further," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

The rand also gained on Tuesday’s consumer inflation data, which surprised to the downside. The Reserve Bank might consider lowering interest rates in 2018.

Locally, the expectation is that Moody’s will keep its credit-rating stance unchanged on Friday. Should the ratings agency announce a surprise downgrade, it would encourage a sell-off in the local currency.

Market focus has shifted to the Bank of England’s rate decision later in the day. It is expected that the central bank will leave rates unchanged at 0.5%.

A sense of optimism over the recent Brexit transition deal earlier supported the pound, which has recovered from recent lows against the greenback following Brexit in 2016.

At 11.30am the rand was at R11.8244 to the dollar from R11.8299, at R14.5964 to the euro from R14.5992 and at R16.7574 to the pound from R16.7282.

The euro was at $1.2344 from $1.234.