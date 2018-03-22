Oil prices firm on surprise drop in US crude inventories

Singapore — Oil prices were firm on Thursday, buoyed by a surprise decline in US crude inventories as well as ongoing supply cuts led by the Opec cartel, although a relentless rise in US oil output threatens to undermine efforts to tighten the market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.20 a barrel at 4.08am GMT, up 3c from their previous settlement.

Brent crude futures were at $69.44 a barrel, down 3c from their last close.

Both benchmarks are hovering just below their highest since early February, having risen about 10% from March lows.

Some support for crude futures came from currency markets, where the dollar fell as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their view of three rate increases for 2018, even as they delivered an expected quarter point rate hike.

In oil markets, US crude inventories fell 2.6-million barrels in the week ended March 16, to 428.31-million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said late on Wednesday.

Oil "had a big session overnight, although this wasn’t just a function of the interest rate move. Inventory data for last week showed a surprise crude draw as well as significant drawdowns in both gasoline and distillates inventories," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Dutch bank ING said the drawdown in US crude inventories was down to a fall in imports by about 500,000 barrels a day, to an average 7.08-million barrels a day last week, and a rise in exports by 86,000 barrels a day to an average 1.57-million barrels a day.

Also, refinery utilisation rates rose above 90% for the first time since early February.

Further supporting oil prices has been supply restraint led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia, which started in 2017 and is scheduled to go on for the rest of 2018.

Opec said on Wednesday that the cuts were close to having the desired effect of bringing down global inventories to five-year averages, although it gave little detail.

US bank Goldman Sachs said Opec was "likely to overshoot on the inventory rebalancing", and as a result, it expected Brent to reach $82.50 a barrel by midyear.

The overall bullish mood is being somewhat tempered by US crude production, which climbed to a fresh record of 10.4-million barrels a day last week, putting the US ahead of top exporter Saudi Arabia and within reach of Russia’s 11-million barrels a day.

