Market data - March 22 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Asset managers need to learn about technology and data mining — and quickly, writes Mark Gilbert, because data scientists are moving in
The President says section 3(3) of the State Attorney Act was used when determining if the government should fund Jacob Zuma’s legal fees
The outspoken former ANC MP denies she has quit her party, and says the two men who ‘suspended’ her are not even members of African Democratic Change
With SUVs and electric-vehicle demand increasing, Ford’s global reach and Mahindra’s scale in India are hoped to mutually leverage benefits
Sales in the retail sector tend to drop sharply from the annual Christmas shopping peak
If Trump goes through with tariffs on Chinese goods, US retailers from apparel and luggage to technology and appliances will have to pass the cost to the consumer
Critics warn of greater censorship as internet giants’ executives join academics and activists at a hearing on ways to tackle false online information
‘We have had World Cup qualifiers that have been proved as fixed, so why wouldn’t they go into the main tournament?’
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
