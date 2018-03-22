Markets

Market data - March 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

22 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference shares

Sanlam Stratus funds

Selected global stocks

Unit trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand cheers economic data releases
Markets
2.
‘The Moody’s blues’ sends rand back over R12/$
Markets
3.
JSE likely to feel the effects of the Facebook ...
Markets
4.
Futures track firmer JSE and Dow recovery
Markets
5.
Rand improves as the market processes Moyane exit ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.