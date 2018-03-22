Market data - March 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
It is not enough to pay damages for the deaths of at least 144 vulnerable people — justice must be done
Former top officials Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Sibusiso Gamede were at the centre of sales, fund chairman claims
Cape Town mayor doubts the composition of the panel that will hear her case and wants an open hearing
Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, Kalagadi Manganese’s chairwoman, targets October 2019 for steady-state production of 2.4-million tonnes a year of sintered manganese
The political changes also bode well for an interest rate cut
The outcomes of investigations by sector bodies are uncertain amid a big expectation gap, writes Hanna Ziady
The US central bank forecasts at least two more hikes for 2018
Zimbabwean-born trainer has decided on a new plan for the Aussie-bred horse: no race Dubai this year
Mpumalanga’s flagship artistic event, My Body My Space Public Arts Festival, a masterful mix of art, tourism and rural development
