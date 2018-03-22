JSE weakens as Naspers shares plunge

A 5% plunge by market heavyweight Naspers contributed to a lower close by the JSE on Thursday, along with big diversified miners.

Volumes were high — R30bn compared to the usual daily average of R20bn — with most of this trade in Naspers.

Naspers fell after announcing earlier that it was selling 190-million shares in Hong Kong associate Tencent.

Tencent‚ of which Naspers owns about a third‚ was also under pressure, after it missed its fourth-quarter revenue targets on Wednesday.

Global markets were somewhat subdued, as the Trump administration geared up to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Local retailers were mixed, and economic data earlier in the day was disappointing. Retail sales grew 3.1% in January compared to a year earlier, well below market expectations of about 6.3%.

Consumer spending was likely to remain supported by lower inflation and debt service costs, as well as higher consumer confidence, which would be underpinned by some positive political developments in 2018, Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts said.

The all share fell 1.83% to 57,224.6 points and the top 40 2.13%. Banks fell 2.54%, industrials 2.44% and general retailers 1.78%. Gold miners firmed 2.17%.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 4.15% to R59.82.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 4.01% to R1,286.66 and British American Tobacco 4.88% to R637.20.

FirstRand gave up 2.56% to R68.97, Standard Bank 2.59% to R218 and Barclays Africa 2.61% to R194.36.

Naspers fell 4.59% to R3,300.

Resilient slipped 4.58% to R57.45.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 1.41% to 24,333.59 points, while in Europe, the DAX 30 was off 1.95%, the CAC 40 2% and the FTSE 100 1.65%.

At the same time, platinum was off 0.7% to $950.11 an ounce and gold 0.13% to $1,330.16 an ounce. Brent crude was off 1.22% to $68.89 a barrel.