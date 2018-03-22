JSE opens lower as Naspers drags down market

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday following Human Rights Day on Wednesday, as upbeat trade in miners and banks were offset by a sharp fall in Naspers.

Naspers plummeted more than 5% in early trade, after Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third, missed its fourth-quarter revenue targets.

Tencent on Wednesday reported a 98% rise in quarterly net profit to end-December, beating estimates. But revenues rose a slower than expected 51%.

The market showed little reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s increase in interest rates to 1.75% on Wednesday. However, a less hawkish outlook from the Fed tripped the dollar.

"Fed policy makers reiterated a total of three interest rate increases this year, and comments were made regarding steeper hikes over the next two years," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.