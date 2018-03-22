JSE extends losses as Naspers weighs on sentiment

The JSE extended losses at lunchtime on Thursday, with the price action largely centred on Naspers, which has increasingly become the proxy for the local market.

Naspers accounted for nearly half of the total R15bn traded on the local bourse, and the sharp sell-off in the stock again brought to the fore concentration risk concerns for the local share market.

Naspers’s shares fell 4.82% to R3,292, after Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third, missed its fourth-quarter revenue targets.

"When Tencent sneezes, the JSE catches a really bad cold," Sasfin Securities deputy chairperson David Shapiro said in a tweet.

"Despite good numbers, Tencent [was] down 4.5% in Hong Kong after signalling increased spending could hurt margins."

Tencent’s quarterly net profit to end-December surged 98%, beating market estimates.

The all share was down 0.75% to 57,854.20, as the index of top 25 industrial stocks shed 2.03%, thanks to Naspers and British American Tobacco.

The local share market has had a volatile session, with the all share bouncing back into positive territory at one point, after Naspers announced that it was reducing its stake in the Chinese internet group to 31.2% from 33.2%.

Banks and insurance stocks were fairly mixed, showing no signs of panic before an eagerly awaited decision by Moody’s on SA’s debt rating. Moody’s the only major ratings agency that still has the country’s debt rating at investment grade.

"If Moody’s does keep its foreign and domestic currency debt at investment grade, it will be seen by the investment community as a thumbs up for … President Cyril Ramaphosa. The rand and the stock market are likely to rally; it will be a positive message," said Tom Elliott, international investment strategist at the deVere Group.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, following a broadly weaker session in Asia.

British American Tobacco dropped 4.31% to R641.03, continuing on its recent downward spiral.

But diversified resources helped to keep losses in check, with BHP gaining 2.34% to R240.40 and Sasol 1.82% to R410.88.

Crisis-hit Steinhoff plunged 10% to R3.19 and Steinhoff Retail Africa 2% to R20.62. Woolworths dropped 1.66% to R62.67.

Financial services group Discovery was up 1.86% to R182.08.

Telkom was up 1.05% to R53.06 and EOH lost 3.26% to R45.39, continuing on its recent downward path.

Sasol rebounded 1.82% to R410.88 on a weaker rand and lower oil price. Brent crude slipped 1.26% to $68.86 a barrel.