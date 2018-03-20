SA bonds stabilise at relatively weaker levels

South African government bonds stabilised at relatively weaker levels on Tuesday morning, as markets awaited key economic data releases later in the morning.

First up will be inflation data, along with the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin, which contains crucial current account data.

Economists expect inflation to have moderated to an annual rate of 4.10% in February, from 4.40% in January, with core inflation remaining steady at 4.10%.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond dipped to 8.16% in early trade, from 8.17% at its last settlement, as the rand strengthened briefly through the R12/$ handle.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note crept up to 2.8622%, from 2.8457% ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

Markets will be looking for clues on how the US Fed plans to approach its monetary policy.