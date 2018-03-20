Rand improves as the market processes Moyane exit and positive data

The rand was firmer against major global currencies shortly before noon on Tuesday, ahead of key risk events, and following some positive local news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane lifted sentiment, said analysts, a further sign the government would act against officials seen as compromised.

Major local data releases were positive, with inflation — measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) — rising 4% in February, as opposed to a 4.2% Trading Economics consensus forecast.

Moderating inflation protects the relative purchasing power of a currency over the longer term, with the inflation print further boosting chances that the Reserve Bank will cut interest rates next week.

The rand could, however, come under pressure later this week, with focus on the US Federal Reserve open market committee meeting on Wednesday.

Risk-off sentiment resulting from fears of a trade war continue to spook investors, with G-20 leaders currently meeting in Argentina. This meeting may result in a statement on the recent imposition by the US of tariffs on aluminium and steel.

Local concerns over expropriation of land without compensation also continue to keep a lid on rand gains.

"The longer the uncertainty reigns, the higher the likelihood that we will see a substantial slide in the rand as confidence starts to waver," said TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9947 to the dollar from R12.0331, R14.7972 to the euro from R14.8451, and at R16.8378 to the pound from R16.8622. The pound has been bolstered by positive developments in Brexit negotiations. The euro was at $1.2336 from $1.2334.