MARKET WRAP: JSE firms in line with world markets, as retailers cheer inflation data

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, snapping a five-session streak of losses, bolstered by positive local data.

Retailers benefited the most from local news, notably the inflation print for February, which surprised to the downside. The inflation data further raised hopes the Reserve Bank will cut interest rates next week.

Earlier, miners were boosted by a weaker dollar, but later came under some pressure from a stronger rand.

Market sentiment was lifted somewhat by the announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa had suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, a move, analysts said, that would further signal an intent by the government to deal with officials seen as compromised.

The move comes ahead of a crucial announcement on SA’s sovereign credit rating by Moody’s on Friday, but most analysts believe the agency will not downgrade SA’s local currency rating to junk status.

Volumes were lower than usual ahead of Human Rights Day on Wednesday‚ when local markets will be closed.

The all share closed 0.35% higher to 58‚288.9 points and the top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers gained 3.65%‚ banks 0.76% and industrials 0.74%. The property index fell 1.85%.

Kumba Iron Ore added 4.27% to R306.71 and Exxaro 3.31% to R110.03.

British American Tobacco slid 2.97% to R669.91 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.44% to R1‚340.45.

Imperial Holdings gained 3.51% to R249.47 and Super Group 4.05% to R38.50.

RMB Holdings gained 3.31% to R83.67 and FirstRand 1.49% to R70.78.

Truworths jumped 6.26% to R109.45‚ TFG 5.01% to R235.22, and Mr Price 4.17% to R290.11. Shoprite firmed 2.1% to R260. Tiger Brands recovered 4.23% to R365.37.

Botswana-based Choppies, which has a secondary listing on the JSE, was unchanged at R3.05 ahead of its results for the six months to end-December on Thursday. The company said in February that headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise by between 20% and 30% compared to the prior comparative period.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.57%‚ while in Europe the FTSE 100 had gained 0.48%‚ the DAX 30 0.46% and the CAC 40 0.32%.

At the same time, platinum was off 0.84% to $944.17 and gold 0.34% to $1‚312.25. Brent crude had gained 2.19% to $67.57.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.68% to 52‚340 points. The number of contracts traded was 14‚529 from Monday’s 20‚951.