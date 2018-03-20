JSE rises modestly as it snaps five-day losing run

The JSE muddled along on Tuesday, drawing support largely from mining and industrial stocks.

The all share was up 0.30% to 58,262.30 points at lunchtime, after failing to secure a positive close for five consecutive sessions.

Retail stocks were top performers in the broader industrial 25 index, after better-than-expected inflation data opened a window of opportunity for the South African Reserve Bank to cut interest rates.

Inflation eased to an annual rate of 4% in February, Statistics SA data showed earlier in the day, from 4.4% in January. "This relatively low level of inflation, which is now well below the mid-point of the target band, will put pressure on the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates at their next meeting, especially considering the desire to increase the GDP growth level in the country," said Luigi Marinus, portfolio manager at PPS Investments.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meets next week to decide on rates.

Gold and platinum stocks attracted a fair amount of support, off a very low base, despite weaker underlying metal prices and a steady rand.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, following a similarly uninspiring session in Asia.

The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting dominated sentiment, as did the furore over US import tariffs. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but markets will be more interested in how the Fed approaches its forward guidance.

Media and internet group Naspers, which is the most expensive share in the all share, rose 1.1% to R3,455.66.

Woolworths gained 2.23% to R63.28, Mr Price 2.79% to R286.28, Truworths 3.65% to R106.76, TFG 2.92% to R230.54, and Massmart 2.45% to R169.09.

Kumba Iron Ore added 1.61% to R298.88, Assore 5.49% to R332.58, Harmony Gold 2.59% to R26.11, Impala Platinum 2.79% to R25.80, and Royal Bafokeng Platinum 6.7% to R27.09.

Mediclinic International gave up 2.24% to R96.23 and Ascendis Health 3.76% to R8.95.