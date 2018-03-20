Gold edges away from two-week lows

Bengaluru— Gold was firm on Tuesday, having recovered from a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, as traders waited to gauge the path of US monetary policy for the rest of the year from the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at $1,316.44/oz at 3.53am GMT. In the previous session, it touched $1,307.51/oz, its lowest since March 1.

US gold futures for April delivery dropped 0.1% to $1,316.10/oz.

"While the market has all but factored-in a rate hike, the focus will remain on the commentary and whether Fed chair Jerome Powell hints at further rate hikes in 2018," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Powell is expected to raise interest rates and signal three more increases this year at the Fed policy meeting. Although a rate increase had been factored into the current price, uncertainty remained as to how further tariffs in the US would affect global trade, said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with Thomson Reuters-owned metals consultancy GFMS.

"This is likely to escalate with a tit-for-tat response from China, which won’t help."

Prices for gold have not dipped below the $1,300/oz level since the beginning of the year and have been trading in a $23 range since March 8. An increase of more than 25 basis points would push prices lower, while a significant reaction from China and European countries on US tariffs would drive prices higher, said Alexander.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the US dollar and push bond yields up, pressuring gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while political and financial uncertainty push up safe-haven demand for gold.

Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, holdings rose 1.26%, their best one-day rise since January 18, to 850.84 tonnes on Monday from 840.22 tonnes on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell after investors took profits in high-flying US technology shares on the fear of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data.

Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.1% to $16.32/oz after matching Friday’s three-month low in the previous session.

Platinum was nearly unchanged at $952.70/oz after hitting its lowest since January 3 on Monday. Palladium declined 0.28% to $987.25/oz.

Reuters