US Fed likely to raise interest rates, and there may be three more hikes

London — Shares were stuck on their worst run since November on Monday, as caution gripped traders in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to raise US interest rates and perhaps signal as many as three more hikes lying in store in 2018.

A near 1% drop for Europe’s main bourses amid a flurry of gloomy company news and weaker Wall Street futures meant MSCI’s main 47-country world stocks index was down for a fifth day running.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down almost 1% in Asia too as its exporters were hit again by broad-based strength in the yen which was up for a third session in the last four in a lively currency market.

The dollar made ground on the euro, though, as bond traders saw the gap between 10-year German and US government yields, referred to as the "transatlantic spread", ratchet out to its widest since December 2016.

Many analysts had been expecting that spread to narrow as the European Central Bank (ECB) neared the end of its stimulus this year but it hasn’t proved the case. The shorter-dated two-year borrowing cost gap has been at its widest level in more than 20 years in recent days.

"There has been the narrative of supposed policy convergence between the ECB and the Fed, but that is just not the reality," said Saxo Bank’s head of forex strategy John Hardy.

With as many as four hikes possible this year, expectations were "chomping at the max", he said. "I think the euro ‘longs’ have good reason to be nervous," he said referring to those betting on a higher euro.

Equities markets in the rest of Asia also struggled overnight, though China managed some gains as Beijing announced a new economic team.

It included a surprise new central bank chief but for the most part was largely anticipated and is expected to keep the focus on halting riskier types of lending in the giant powerhouse economy.

Although Wall Street bounced on Friday, the major indices still ended lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57%, the S&P 1.04% and the Nasdaq 1.27$%.

The decline was somewhat surprising given figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showing a record $43.3bn of inflows into equities last week, outpacing bond flows for the first time since 2013.

For the year so far, $9.8bn has gone into tech stocks and $7.3bn into financials, while $41bn has flowed into emerging markets and $31bn into Japan.

Whether the cash continues to flow could depend on what the Fed decides on Wednesday. All 104 analysts polled by Reuters expected the Fed would raise rates to between 1.5% and 1.75% on Wednesday.

They were less certain on whether the "dot plot" forecasts of committee members would stay at three hikes this year or shift higher.

It will be the first media conference for new Fed chairperson Jerome Powell.

"Expected is a confident Fed chair, both with respect to the economy’s strength and the Fed’s approach to policy," said analysts at Westpac.

"Although growth forecasts and the distribution of rate projections are likely to drift up, the median Fed funds forecast should remain unchanged at three in 2018 and three more in 2019," they said. "Gradual and timely are the operative words for policy."

Analysts at JP Morgan, however, see a risk the Fed might not only add one more rate rise for this year but for 2019 as well.

"The worst case is the 2018 and 2019 dots both move up — the Fed is currently guiding to five hikes in 2018 and 2019 combined but under this scenario that would shift to seven hikes," they warned clients.

"Stocks would probably tolerate one net dot increase over 2018 and 2019 but a bump in both years could create problems."

Any nod to four hikes would normally be considered as bullish for the US dollar, yet the currency has shown scant correlation to interest rates in recent months, falling even as policy tightened.

Reasons cited by dealers include concerns about the US budget and current account deficits, political chaos at the White House, better growth in competing countries, particularly Europe, and the risk of a US-led trade war.

Trade will be top of the agenda at a two-day Group of 20 (G-20) meeting starting later on Monday in Buenos Aires and any signs of escalating stress between the US and China could make investors in Asia nervous.

The cautious mood was evident in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen which was climbing against a raft of currencies, including the euro and Australian dollar.

The US dollar was off 0.3% at ¥105.69 and not far from its recent trough at ¥105.24. It was a fraction firmer against a basket of currencies at $90.303, while the euro eased 0.2% to $1.2264.

The prospect of higher US interest rates was a burden for nonyielding gold, which slipped 0.8% last week.

Early Monday the metal was down at $1,311.20/oz.

Oil prices eased after ending last week with a solid bounce.

Brent futures were down 40c at $65.81 a barrel, while US crude futures for April, which expire on Tuesday, dipped 36c to $61.98 a barrel.

Reuters