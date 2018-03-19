Oil falls as increase in US drilling hints at higher production

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday as increased drilling in the US pointed to more output, raising concern about a return of oversupply.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.02 a barrel at 3.50am GMT, down 32c, or 0.5%, from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $65.85 a barrel, down 36c, or 0.5%. Monday’s price falls in part reversed increases last Friday, which came on the concern over tension in the Middle East.

On a simple supply versus demand basis, however, oil markets are facing the possibility of a renewed glut after being in a slight deficit for much of last year.

US drillers added four oil rigs in the week to March 16, bringing the total count to 800, the weekly Baker Hughes drilling report said on Friday.

"Surging US production will hamper exponential growth in crude oil prices," Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said on Monday.

The US rig count, an early indicator of future output, is much higher than a year ago as energy companies have boosted spending.

Thanks to the high drilling activity, US crude oil production has risen by more than 20% since mid-2016, to 10.38-million barrels a day, pushing it past top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Only Russia produces more, at about 11-million barrels a day, although US output is expected to overtake Russia’s later this year as well.

Soaring US output, as well as rising output in Canada and Brazil, is undermining efforts by the Middle East-dominated Opec to curb supplies and bolster prices.

Many analysts expect global oil markets to flip from slight undersupply in 2017 and early this year into oversupply later in 2018.

One risk to supplies, however, is Venezuela.

"Concerns that Venezuelan output is on the verge of collapse continue to swirl around the market," ANZ bank said.

The International Energy Agency said last week that Venezuela, where an economic crisis has cut oil production by almost half since early 2005 to well below 2-million barrels a day, was "clearly vulnerable to an accelerated decline", and that such a disruption could tip global markets into deficit despite soaring US output.

"We remain bearish on the future direction of its [Venezuela’s] oil sector, with production … averaging 1.535-million barrels a day, down 379,000 barrels a day on average over the year," BMI Research said.

