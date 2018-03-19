Market data - March 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Just as economists on the right are dominated by bank economists, economists on the left are dominated by vociferous trade unionists
Zuma’s attorney, Michael Hulley, indicates he is not satisfied with the reasons given by Shaun Abrahams for his decision to prosecute Zuma
The key contest is likely to be between Solly Msimanga and Athol Trollip for party chairman
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe proposes limited changes and backs teams to discuss transformation and competitiveness
A credit rating reprieve will ‘give SA a much-needed window of opportunity’, writes Sunita Menon
Sasol objects and Business Unity SA says the bill should be halted until an integrated mitigation system has been finalised
Britain has evidence that Russia is investigating the delivery of nerve agents, says the foreign secretary
Emotion overcomes victorious pair in Cape Epic prologue on slopes of Table Mountain
Ethiopian Mulatu Astatke, Louis Moholo-Moholo of The Blue Notes fame and Vijay Iyer are among the top acts, writes Tsepang Tutu
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
