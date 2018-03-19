South African government bonds weakened further on Monday afternoon, leaving the yield on the benchmark R186 bond at its highest level in two weeks.

The fall in bonds coincided with a weaker rand, which touched R12.11 to the dollar for the first time since early February, according to Iress data.

On Tuesday‚ markets will focus on inflation data‚ which the Reserve Bank uses to decide on interest rates.

Economists expect inflation to have moderated to an annual rate of 4.1% in February from 4.4% in January‚ with core inflation remaining steady at 4.1%.

The US Federal Reserve will also conclude its scheduled policy meeting on Wednesday‚ with a 25 basis-points increase in rates expected. Markets will focus‚ in particular‚ on the language of the Fed’s statement for clues on how the world’s most influential central bank intends to approach its policy in future.

Moody’s will wrap up the week with the release of its latest ratings review on SA. Moody’s is the only major ratings agency to still rate SA’s debt at investment grade, after S&P Global Ratings and Fitch lowered it to junk in 2017.

The dominant view is that SA will dodge a ratings downgrade bullet‚ following February’s budget, which stuck to fiscal consolidation, and recent local political developments.

At 3.24pm‚ the R186 was bid at 8.19%, from 8.11% and the R207 at 6.81% from 6.72%. The rand was at R12.0890 to the dollar from R11.999.