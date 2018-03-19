JSE losses stretch to fifth day in a row

The JSE turned weaker at lunchtime on Monday, putting it on track for a fifth straight day of losses.

Sentiment was positive at the start of the trading session, but ran out of steam as the day progressed — a theme that has been in play in the past few trading days.

"It definitely feels like this market wants to go lower. Anything you buy just cannot find traction to the upside," said Vasilis Girasis, a trader at BP Bernstein stockbrokers.

The all share was down 0.42% to 57,855.60 points at lunchtime, its weakest level in two weeks.

Lower commodity prices emerged as one of the main themes on the day, hurting some big diversified miners, but the index of leading platinum shares rose for the first time in eight sessions, suggesting bargain-hunting in the sector.

Banks, insurance stocks and retailers were mostly lower, as the rand weakened through R12 to the dollar for the first time in a fortnight. The sectors could also have been in a consolidation phase after delivering superior returns since December.

The global backdrop was also rather gloomy, with Europe’s leading markets moving lower by midday, following a moderately positive session in Asia.

"It’s been a rocky start to trading at the start of the week, as the prospect of a trade war becomes ever more real," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"Tariffs are likely to be the main topic of conversation at the G20 [Group of 20 leading countries] meeting at the start of the week after the EU released details of counter-measures against Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs," he said.

Anglo American slipped 1.47% to R289.01, Kumba Iron Ore 3.14% to R293.81, Assore 3.09% to R326.20 and African Rainbow Minerals 4.42% to R109.54.

Sibanye-Stillwater, however, gained 2.32% to R11.48, Impala Platinum 3.7% to R24.96 and Northam Platinum 1.71% to R42.21.

Investec gave up 2.69% to R97.58 and Old Mutual 1.69% to R41.24.

Transport and logistics group Imperial surrendered 3.24% to R239.73 and Barloworld 2.33% to R168.37.

Mr Price lost 1.97% to R276.93, Pick n Pay 2.45% to R66.51 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 2.44% to R22.

Construction stocks continue to battle, with Murray & Roberts losing 3.61% to R9.88 and Aveng 4.26% to R1.35.

Gaming and leisure stocks were mostly lower, but Tsogo Sun gained 2.08% to R24.50; Sun International slipped 2.74% to R57.87, as it declared no dividend in its year-end results, released earlier in the day.

Property group Hammerson rocketed 25% to R91.19 after it was confirmed French mall operators Klepierre had made an offer to acquire its entire share capital. Hammerson said, however, that the offer made undervalues the company.

Capital & Counties Properties was up was up 2.93% to R45.60.