A subdued tone on world markets and a weaker rand kept the JSE under pressure on Monday, with banks and retailers falling, while some property stocks registered a strong performance.

Precious-metals miners performed well on a softer rand, despite weaker prices for most commodities. Global miners, however, continued to be squeezed by ongoing concerns of a global trade war, with Group of 20 (G-20) leaders meeting this week.

Initial positive sentiment on the JSE quickly petered out, with investors seemingly avoiding large bets ahead of the week’s risk events.

Banks‚ insurance stocks and retailers were mostly lower‚ as the rand weakened through R12 to the dollar for the first time in two weeks. Rand hedges were mixed.

The property index was firmly up, lifted largely by Hammerson, which rocketed following confirmation French mall-operator Klepierre had made a buy-out offer, which has been rebuffed.

The all share fell 0.02% to 58,088.4 points while the top 40 added 0.03%. Platinums firmed 1.36%, property stocks 1.24% and gold miners 1.03%. Resources fell 1.28%.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 2.47% to R62.50, Anglo American 2.06% to R287.27 and BHP 1.96% to R235.29.

Assore fell 6.33% to R315.28 and African Rainbow Minerals 7.29% to R106.24.

British American Tobacco gave up 1.58% to R690.39 while Richemont added 1.56% to R108.50.

Steinhoff fell 4.66% to R3.89.

Hammerson jumped 26.46% to R92, after news broke it had rejected an offer for its entire share capital.

Intu, which is in Hammerson’s sights, firmed 4.52% to R36.07.

Sun International slipped 2.52% to R58‚ as it declared no dividend in its year-end results‚ released earlier in the day.

Tiger Brands lost 1.54% to R350.55, after saying earlier it faced about R425m in legal claims for more than 180 listeriosis deaths allegedly caused by meat from its Enterprise Foods subsidiary.

Advtech fell 0.13% to R15.70, despite earlier upping its final dividend 5% to 19c for the year to end-December.

Sasfin gave up 3.84% to R46.88, ahead of its interim results to end-December on Tuesday. It warned earlier in March it expected headline earnings per share to decline by up to 45% to 149c.

Shortly after the JSE closed gold was flat at $1,312.31 an ounce while platinum had risen 0.27% to $951.91. Brent crude was off 0.89% to $65.51.

At the same time the Dow was down 0.88% to 24,726.99 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had lost 1.46%, the DAX 30 1.02% and the CAC 40 0.68%.