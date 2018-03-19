JSE firmer as rand slides past R12/$

The JSE was slightly stronger on Monday morning, with miners and property stocks faring best, while banks, retailers and financials were under pressure from a softer rand.

Caution is expected in global markets ahead of a key US Federal Reserve meeting that concludes with a press conference on Wednesday.

Locally, ratings agency Moody’s is expected to make its latest pronouncement on SA’s credit status on Friday. It will also be a busy week for local data, with inflation for February due on Tuesday. This comes ahead of a Reserve Bank meeting next week.

A weaker rand gave the JSE direction on Monday morning, with miners firmer, and the local bourse also lifted by Naspers.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.33% to 58,293.6 points and the top 40 added 0.31%. Platinums were up 1.11%, property 0.79% and industrials 0.53%. General retailers were down 0.73%.

At the same time, Sasol had gained 1.06% to R406.25, following gains in the oil price at the weekend.

TFG was off 0.85% to R222.10 and Massmart 1.99% to R160.90.

Pick n Pay had slipped 2.24% to R66.65 and Clicks R175.80.

Hammerson had rocketed 25.09% to R91, after it was confirmed French mall-operators Klepierre had made an offer to acquire its entire share capital.

Intu Properties, which is in Hammerson’s sights, was up 8.92% to R37.59.

Naspers had firmed 1.29% to R3,452.

Sun International had given up 2.05% to R58.28, after earlier reporting a net loss of R12m in the year to end-December, down from a R38m profit in the previous comparative period. The casino operator also opted not to declare a dividend, saying it needed to reduce debt levels.

Platinum was off 0.76% to $942.13/oz and gold 0.29% to $1,309.83/oz.

Brent crude had dropped 0.23% to $65.95.