Futures flat in line with JSE, as Dow slips and Facebook slumps

South African futures were little changed on Monday, in line with the local bourse, while major global markets were negative.

The rand was at a two-week low, putting pressure on shares with a primary local focus, while property stocks and precious-metals miners were firmer.

The Dow also opened weaker, with Facebook dropping about 7%, putting the company on track for its worst one-day loss since 2014. The social-media giant was drawing considerable flak for how it had managed users’ data, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Activity is expected to be subdued this week as the market waits for key risk events, notably the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee announcement on monetary policy, on Wednesday.

Friday sees Moody’s latest announcement of its view of SA’s sovereign credit status. Analysts widely expect that Moody’s will not downgrade SA’s local currency debt rating further, due to recent positive political developments and the government’s promises of fiscal consolidation.

Locally, inflation data for February will be released on Tuesday, which comes ahead of a Reserve Bank monetary policy committee meeting next week.

Inflation, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is expected to have moderated to 4.2%, according to a Trading Economics consensus forecast.

The Reserve Bank will also release its quarterly bulletin on Tuesday, which includes current-account data for the fourth quarter of 2017.

At Monday’s close, the all share had fallen 0.02% to 58‚088.4 points while the top 40 had added 0.03%. Platinums firmed 1.36%‚ property stocks 1.24% and gold miners 1.03%. Resources fell 1.28%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was off 1.06% to 24,685.59 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 was off 1.38%, the DAX 30 1.23% and the CAC 40 0.85%.

At the same time platinum was up 0.17% to $950.99 an ounce and gold 0.14% to $1,313.49. Brent crude had dropped 0.51% to $65.76.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.04% to 51,911 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,951 from Friday’s 20,589.