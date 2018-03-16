World stocks waver amid turmoil in the White House and trade-war worries

Milan — World stocks wavered and the dollar eased on Friday as turmoil in the US administration kept markets watchful at the end of a week scarred by concerns that US tariffs could provoke a trade war.

The MSCI All-Country World index, which tracks 47 countries, was flat after three straight sessions of losses and was set for a weekly fall of about 0.6%. European shares found some support in deal-making activity, although the STOXX 600 was on track for a 0.2% weekly loss. That followed losses in Asia and Wall Street overnight.

The New York Times reported that US special counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents, including some concerning Russia, related to US President Donald Trump’s businesses.

"Trump isn’t giving markets much respite," said Rabobank analyst Bas van Geffen in a note. "While still vague, at best, the subpoena does bring the investigation yet another step closer to the President. Markets certainly didn’t like the added uncertainty."

The Washington Post reported Trump has decided to remove HR McMaster as his national security advisor. This follows the departures of secretary of state rex Tillerson and top economic adviser Gary Cohn, adding to concerns about the implications for US policy.

The developments, together with a report earlier this week that Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60bn of Chinese imports, cemented investors’ worries that the administration is increasingly leaning towards protectionism.