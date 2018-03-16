Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Advtech

16 March 2018 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Rosebank College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rosebank College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Byron Lotter from Vestact chose Advtech as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share came in at less than R16 and was “looking pretty solid”.

“It’s no secret that the education system in SA presents a big gap and that only 5% of South African pupils are at private schools. With the FeesMustFall campaign and political issues continuing within governmental and other tertiary institutions, the opportunity for Advtech to grow within that market is potentially huge.”

Byron Lotter from Vestact talks to Business Day TV about Advtech

