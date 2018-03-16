WATCH: Stock pick — Advtech

Byron Lotter from Vestact chose Advtech as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share came in at less than R16 and was “looking pretty solid”.

“It’s no secret that the education system in SA presents a big gap and that only 5% of South African pupils are at private schools. With the FeesMustFall campaign and political issues continuing within governmental and other tertiary institutions, the opportunity for Advtech to grow within that market is potentially huge.”