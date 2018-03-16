Speculation over who Trump will fire next unsettles markets

The JSE looked ready to slide for its fourth trading day on Friday as jittery markets braced themselves for more turmoil from US President Donald Trump’s White House.

"Trump has decided to remove HR McMaster as his national security adviser and is actively discussing potential replacements, according to five people with knowledge of the plans, preparing to deliver yet another jolt to the senior ranks of his administration," the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"McMaster is not the only senior official on thin ice with the president. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has attracted Trump’s ire for his spending decisions as well as for general disorder in the senior leadership of his agency," the Post reported.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3%. Naspers’s Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent, whose share price the JSE-listed media group tends to track, was down 0.04% to H$468.40.

Sydney’s ASX 200 index, however, was up 0.42%, with BHP gaining 0.7% to A$29.06. BHP closed 0.2% higher at R237.81 on the JSE on Thursday.

The rand was trading at R11.89 to the dollar, R14.64 to the euro and R16.57 to the pound at 6.55am.

African Rainbow Minerals said on February 27 that it expected to report on Friday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December increased by up to 16%.

The mining group reported a loss in the comparative period following a R711m impairment of its Nkomati nickel mine, a R734m impairment of its Modikwa platinum mine, and a R422m loss booked for the sale of its Dwarsrivier joint-venture with Assmang.

African Rainbow Minerals said that it expected its basic earnings per share (EPS) to recover to between R9.12 and R9.30 from the matching period’s R1.34 loss per share.

Richards Bay-based truck maker Bell Equipment said on March 9 that it expected to report on Friday HEPS for 2017 more than five times higher than the previous year’s 48c.

Bell said it benefited from better demand for its products along with a weaker rand against the euro during the second half of 2017.

It also managed to reduce its losses from a problem subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and "the recovery of a substantial customer account provided for in a prior period".