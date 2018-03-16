Rand stabilises at relatively weaker levels

The rand stabilised at relatively weaker levels on Friday morning, as currency markets looked towards the end of what has been a fairly subdued week in terms of price action.

For the better part of the week, the rand was confined in a narrow trading range, although with a slightly weaker bias.

The rand has been on a strengthening path since December, which renders it vulnerable to short-term pullbacks.

Several themes bounced around during the week, including the much-criticised US import tariffs, which analysts say have potential to hurt global trade.

Over the past week, US President Donald Trump slapped import duties on steel and aluminium, a move that is likely to trigger backlash from affected countries.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha expects the rand to be on the defensive in the lead-up to next week when Moody’s will deliver results of its ratings review on SA.

Moody’s is the only major ratings agency to still rate SA’s debt at investment grade, after S&P Global Ratings and Fitch lowered it to junk in 2017.

Any further downgrade will automatically be the universal one, in which case the country’s debt will be excluded from the Citi-world government bond index.

At 9.11am, the rand was at R11.9030 to the dollar from R11.9006, R14.6645 to the euro from R14.6441 and at R16.6052 to the pound from R16.5887.

The euro was at $1.2320 from $1.2305.