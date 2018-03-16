Markets

Rand inches back towards R12/$ in risk-off trade

16 March 2018 - 12:19 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was weaker against major global currencies shortly before noon on Friday, as sentiment soured on further developments in Washington.

Reports suggested that US President Donald Trump was gearing up toy

fire his national security adviser, and that more top administration officials could soon follow.

Global sentiment also took a knock on news that US special counsel Robert Mueller had decided to subpoena the Trump Organization, as part of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. The Trump Organization is the collective name of about 500 business entities of which Trump is the sole or principal owner.

With a series of risk-events next week, traders were likely to adopt a cautious stance towards the local unit heading into the weekend, analysts said.

Focus next week is likely to be dominated by the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting, while locally, Moody’s is expected to make its latest pronouncement on SA’s credit-ratings status on Friday.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9242 to the dollar from R11.9006, R14.7030 to the euro from R14.6441 and at R16.6612 to the pound from R16.5887.

The euro was at $1.2331 from $1.2305.

