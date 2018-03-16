Oil set for weekly drop on rising global supply undermining Opec cuts

London — Oil prices were set for a weekly drop despite a slight gain in both benchmarks on Friday, on concerns that rising global supply could undermine efforts by oil cartel Opec and other producers to tighten the market.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures for April delivery rose 14c to $61.33 a barrel by 11.45am GMT, after settling up 23c on Thursday. WTI was set to fall 1.3% this week, reversing the previous week’s 1.3% gain.

Brent crude futures trading in London climbed 6c to $65.18 a barrel, after settling up 23c. Brent was down 0.5% for the week.

Reports this week refocused investor attention on the potential for rising supply to overwhelm expected gains in crude demand for 2018. On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said global oil supply increased in February by 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a year ago to 97.9-million bpd.

The IEA also said supply from producers outside Opec, led by the US, would grow by 1.8-million bpd this year from an increase of 760,000 bpd last year. The supply increase is more than the IEA’s expected demand growth forecast for this year of 1.5-million bpd.

The agency also said commercial oil inventories in industrialised nations climbed in January for the first time in seven months. "Part of the stock build is seasonal but some investors did not expect it to happen in an era of production cuts, which suggests the Opec cuts may not be enough," Olivier Jakob of PetroMatrix consultancy said.

Opec and other producers began cutting supply in January 2017 to erase a global crude glut that had built up since 2014. On Wednesday, the US government reported crude stockpiles there increased by a more-than-expected 5-million barrels, rising for a third straight week.

"Looking forward to next week, the Saudi crown prince will be in Washington with the potential for more strong rhetoric against Iran that could add support and volatility," Jakob of PetroMatrix said.

Political risk linked to Tehran increased after Rex Tillerson was sacked as US secretary of state in favour of an Iran and North Korea hawk, and the crown prince said Riyadh would develop nuclear weapons if Iran — its arch-rival — did so.

