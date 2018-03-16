Market data - March 15 2018

The rand will be on the defensive ahead of the Moody’s rating review on SA, a TreasuryOne analysts says
Until there is an alternative to rating agencies, which are paid by the organisations they rate, they’re likely to stick around
Scorpio investigative team reports the SARS commissioner allegedly put pressure on officials to pay the money into the account of a third party for the benefit of Oakbay
The Joburg mayor is accused at heated meeting of pandering to EFF's whims amid praise by Malema and Ramaphosa
Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassan Adams talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Expert warns the US will use the impending tariff hikes as leverage to pry open the local market for US firms
Sasol objects and Business Unity SA says the bill should be halted until an integrated mitigation system has been finalised
The former Zimbabwean leader denounced the move to oust him as a coup d'état, and says ‘we must undo this disgrace’
Dane shows top form in women’s competition as Schurter is primed to defend men’s title
Masha Gessen traces the rise of 21st century totalitarianism in Russia
