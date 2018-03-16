JSE picks up as weaker rand boosts miners

The JSE was a little firmer on Friday as the rand weakened towards the symbolic R12 to the dollar mark, boosting large diversified resource stocks in particular.

The all share was up 0.33% to 58,398 points at lunchtime, looking to shake a three-day losing run.

Buoyancy in the resource sector, combined with apparent bargain-hunting in some stocks that have endured a fairly tough week, let to the all-share’s gains.

Retailers and insurance stocks held up well on the day in the face of the stronger rand, but performance in banks was patchy.

For the better part of the week, the all share has battled to find traction amid concerns over import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. "The potential for a tit-for-tat retaliatory process continues to inhibit overall market sentiment," Momentum Securities analysts said in a note to clients.

Markets have also been keeping tabs on the unfolding drama within Trump’s administration, following the departure of several high-ranking officials.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly higher at midday, breaking ranks with their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gave up 0.58%.

Anglo American was up 2.58% to R299.06, BHP 1.76% to R242, and Kumba gained 3.61% to R307.90. African Rainbow Minerals leapt 12% to R119.18, after announcing a 15% increase in first-half headline earnings to R1.94bn, earlier in the day.

Gold Fields gained 3.19% to R45.35 and AngloGold gained Ashanti 1.59% to R109.94, but Impala Platinum lost 2.72% to R25.

Luxury goods maker Richemont was 1.76% firmer at R107.47, while Naspers dropped 1.92% to R3,398.94, keeping gains in the overall market in check.

Sanlam added 1.66% to R93.05 and Rand Merchant Holdings 2.03% to R22.07.

Mr Price rose 2.58% to R281.52, Lewis 5.11% to R41.54, Spar Group 2.98% to R210.54, and Steinhoff Retail Africa 4.77% to R23.05.

Transport and logistics provider Imperial improved 3.02% to R248.45 and Grindrod 1.56% to R13.

At 1.43pm, the rand was at R11.95 to the dollar from Thursday’s R11.90.