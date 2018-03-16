JSE lower as US political developments rattle investors

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, in subdued trade, as markets digested a series of news reports out of Washington.

Banks were slightly weaker, despite a stable rand, while gold and diversified miners found support from dollar weakness.

US politics has been a major driver of international markets this week, with reports on Thursday that US President Donald Trump was preparing to fire his national security director, which would be the latest departure from the White House.

Developments within the White House have been under more-than-usual scrutiny by investors, as Trump has signalled a shift to a more aggressive policy on US trade relations, which has rattled markets.

"With international tensions ratcheting higher, the Chinese holdings of US treasuries falling to a six-month low," FX Pro analysts said.

Reports have also suggested Trump’s businesses had been subpoenaed for documents related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, reported Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 9.35am the all share was off 0.22% to 58,073.1 points and the top 40 added 0.24%. Banks were down 0.48%, industrials 0.33% and platinums 1.07%.

At the same time, Anheuser-Busch InBev had risen 1.04% to R1,352.50.

Anglo American Platinum relinquished 3.19% to R337.98 and Impala 2.18% to R25.14.

TFG was up 1.18% to R220.06 and Truworths added 0.89% to R101.39.

EOH recovered 3.58% to R54.38, having lost one-third of its value this week after releasing a market-disappointing trading update.

Grand Parade jumped 7.04% to R2.28. The group said on Thursday evening that interim revenue grew 14% to R577m, but after-tax profit tumbled, in the six months to end-December.

Platinum was up 0.41% to $957.76/oz and gold 0.15% to $1,317.99/oz.

Brent crude was up 0.19% to $65.14 a barrel.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.65% while the ASX was up 0.45%.

In mid-morning trade the DAX 30 had risen 0.88%.